OVERDRIVE celebrates 26 years of legacy with a special anniversary edition

Celebrating 26 years of legacy as India’s largest auto media platform, OVERDRIVE's special anniversary edition highlights its unparalleled impact on the auto industry. Over the years, OVERDRIVE has established itself as India's largest auto media for the bike & car community, providing in-depth reviews, helpful tips, step-by-step guides and expert advice. It has covered the evolution of the Indian automotive industry, from the rise of homegrown brands to the advent of cutting-edge technology and sustainable mobility solutions. The platform enjoys a robust presence across print, web and television. Reflecting on OVERDRIVE’s successful journey, Kranti Sambhav, Editor, OVERDRIVE said, “A pioneer in automotive journalism, OVERDRIVE has been informing and inspiring generations of enthusiasts for the last 26 years. Despite the fast-changing media landscape, our commitment to honest unbiased coverage remains unwavering. We're more than just a magazine - we're a community. The team is hopeful that this community will grow even faster with our upcoming initiatives.” To commemorate the milestone, the September 2024 issue of OVERDRIVE features exclusive content showcasing the best in automotive journalism. Along with in-depth reviews of the Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroën Basalt and Tata Curvv, the edition also features an exclusive drive review of the Lamborghini Revuelto and an in-depth comparative review of the Swift and its rivals, dissecting the dynamics of the ever-competitive hatchback segment. For those with a taste for luxury, the anniversary edition has a feature on the opulence of the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS and the locally assembled Range Rover. A comparative review of three of the most anticipated motorcycles in India – the Guerrilla 450, Speed 400, and Mavrick 440, provides readers with a head-to-head analysis of the new models. Since its launch in 1998, OVERDRIVE has been at the forefront of the Indian auto media landscape, keeping its readers abreast of every development that occurs in the ever-evolving automotive market. As it celebrates over two and a half decades of excellence, OVERDRIVE continues to solidify its position as the largest and most trusted auto media platform in the country.