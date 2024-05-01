Personalisation in e-commerce goes beyond merely addressing customers by name: FreshToHome’s Jayesh Jose 

With e-commerce revolutionising the way people buy, personalisation has become a game-changer in aiding businesses understand their customers and deliver tailored experiences. From product recommendations to customising emails with customer names, personalisation can significantly enhance online shopping experiences. In the best-personalised experiences, retailers make the customer part of the dialogue and leverage data to create one-on-one personalisation. Today, when brands send customised messages to consumers, rather than it being unique for one consumer it is targeted at a segment level with broad-based offers. This comprises suggestions of products, offers, and communications that are uniquely relevant to them.

In a 2022 survey, Salesforce reported that 73% of people expect companies to understand their unique needs and expectations, and over half think companies should go as far as anticipating them. Brands have been able to make progress in this direction through the social media. The dawn of social media has been a game-changer for the ecommerce industry. It has enabled micro-targeting based on consumer’s interests and personalities gleaned from their social media profiles and likes. To do this, brands have leveraged programmatic ad buying taking personalisation to the individual level and marketing emails became increasingly customised to each recipient.

Ecommerce brands are increasingly using AI to bridge this gap, leveraging consumer data and modifying the shopping experience to individual preferences and behaviours. This shift towards hyper-personalisation is driven by the desire to enhance customer satisfaction, increase customer engagement, and drive sales in a highly competitive market.

Understanding the essence of personalisation

Personalisation in e-commerce goes beyond merely addressing customers by name. It's about utilising data-driven insights to deliver content, product suggestions, and offers tailored to individual preferences. By truly understanding their needs, brands can craft a more immersive shopping experience.

In today's digital realm, consumers are bombarded with marketing noise. Personalisation cuts through this clutter by delivering content that resonates with everyone. Whether it's suggesting products based on past purchases or sending personalised promotions via email, customised marketing fosters a sense of loyalty and trust.

The role of martech in driving personalisation

Martech encompasses a vast array of tools and technologies aimed at enhancing marketing efforts. From CRM systems to AI algorithms, Martech empowers e-commerce brands to collect, analyse, and act upon customer data in real time. This data-centric approach enables brands to personalise every step of the customer journey, from initial awareness to post-purchase support. At the core of Martech-driven personalisation lies data. By harnessing customer data effectively, e-commerce brands can gain valuable insights into preferences, behaviours, and purchasing patterns. This insight allows brands to segment their audience and customise marketing messages accordingly. Whether it's sending targeted email campaigns or serving personalised product recommendations, Martech enables brands to deliver the right message at the right time.

Leveraging data to create personalised experiences

Effective personalisation hinges on the ability to gather and interpret customer data. By tracking online behaviour, purchase history, and demographic information, brands can gain valuable insights into customer motivations. Armed with this knowledge, they can deliver highly targeted marketing campaigns, recommend products basis individual preferences, and provide timely content across various channels. One of the primary benefits of Martech-driven personalisation is its ability to create cohesive customer experiences. Whether a customer is browsing a website or interacting on social media, personalised content ensures each interaction feels relevant and meaningful. This not only boosts engagement but also enhances brand perception and loyalty.

Enhancing customer loyalty and lifetime value

Personalisation isn't just about short-term sales; it's about nurturing long-term customer loyalty. By delivering personalised experiences, e-commerce brands can build stronger relationships and encourage repeat purchases. Satisfied customers are more likely to advocate for the brand, leading to increased referrals and positive word-of-mouth. Martech-driven personalisation also facilitates upselling and cross-selling opportunities. By analysing customer data, brands can identify complementary products likely to resonate with individual customers. This not only increases average order value but also strengthens overall customer relationships.

Overcoming challenges in personalisation

While the benefits of personalisation are clear, implementing effective strategies poses challenges. E-commerce brands must navigate data privacy concerns, technology integration complexities, amongst others. However, by investing in Martech solutions and adopting a customer-centric approach, brands can overcome these hurdles. Maintaining a balance between relevance and privacy is crucial. While customers expect personalised experiences, they also value their privacy. E-commerce brands must be transparent about data usage and give customers control over their privacy settings.

The future of personalisation in e-commerce

As technology evolves and consumer expectations shift, personalisation's importance will continue to grow. Brands that prioritise personalisation and invest in Martech solutions gain a competitive edge. By delivering timely and relevant experiences, e-commerce brands can deepen connections with their audience and drive business growth.

The way ahead

Personalised marketing has become a vital tool for e-commerce brands. By leveraging Martech, brands can deliver tailored experiences that resonate with customers. From recommendations to messaging, personalisation enhances engagement and fosters loyalty. As technology advances, the possibilities for personalisation in e-commerce are limitless, promising a future where every interaction feels uniquely tailored.