Philips India launches the OneBlade Cup: a tournament to find India's next top BGMI team

Philips has announced the launch of the OneBlade Cup - a tournament to discover the next top BGMI team in India. This competition offers gamers and enthusiasts the chance to showcase their skills and compete for glory.

Recognizing the potential in students across the nation who turn to gaming and esports, Philips aims to bridge the gap by offering a platform for those who aspire to excel in the professional gaming world. This tournament is open to all, giving everyone the opportunity to compete against the best and prove their mettle.

Deepali Agarwal, Business Head - Personal Health at Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, “At Philips, innovation is our driving force. We are not just about products; we are about experiences that resonate deeply with our audience. With the OneBlade Cup, we are diving headfirst into the world of dynamic youth, those who live life fearlessly and demand solutions that match their pace. Our commitment to empowering them is unwavering. The OneBlade Cup is more than just a tournament; it is an opportunity for participants to showcase their talent, take on new challenges, and achieve greatness.”

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, said “Philips is one of the largest legacy brands globally, and for them to integrate further into the esports space with their own tournament, recruitment of young talent and giving them a chance to compete on a large platform like BGMS 2024 is a testament to their commitment. This development is monumental and will have a notable impact on the overall Indian esports ecosystem. We at NODWIN are thrilled to partner with Philips in facilitating the tournament and look forward to hosting Team OneBlade at BGMS 2024!”