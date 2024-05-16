PUMA joins forces with Athletics Federation of India as official kit partner

Sports brand PUMA India is the official kit sponsor of leading sports body Athletics Federation of India (AFI), ushering in a new era of high performance for the country’s athletes. In a historic multi-year deal, PUMA will now supply high quality performance kits and travel gear to every single athlete under AFI and representing India in track & field, jumps, throws, cross country running and marathons at both domestic and international tournaments.

PUMA will equip over 400 athletes with competitive edge, ensuring that every milli-second is maximised to its fullest advantage.

As a global sports brand, PUMA is invested in 17 federations such as Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, Cuban Athletics Federation, Brazilian Athletics Confederation, Athletics New Zealand and Portuguese Athletics Federation, to name a few. PUMA’s partnership with AFI is set to intensify the sports brand’s commitment to amplify sports culture in India and serve as a catalyst for the development, growth and success of the country’s accomplished and next generation of athletes.

Arne Freundt, chief executive officer, PUMA SE, said, “More than 75 years ago, PUMA’s founder Rudolf Dassler had the vision to develop products for athletes that would give them the speed, the agility and the nimbleness of a puma. We are excited that we can now bring this spirit to the Athletics Federation of India. India is one of the most dynamic markets and we hope that by achieving success with the Athletics Federation of India, we can together inspire the next generation of athletes.”

Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, PUMA India said, “At PUMA, we strongly believe in serving the athletes and helping them realise their full potential with our world class leading products. We are thrilled to partner with the Athletics Federation of India and help our athletes perform at the highest levels in various sporting disciplines across the globe. Together with Athletics Federation of India, we will accelerate this transformative journey in Indian athletics.”

“Our association with PUMA represents a significant milestone for India’s athletes. With their high-quality gear, we are not only enhancing the performance of athletes but also creating a culture of excellence within the country’s sporting community. We are confident that this partnership will propel Indian athletics to new heights on the global stage,” said Adille Sumariwalla, President, Athletics Federation of India.

With this, several international icons such as Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw), Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin throw), Parul Chaudhary (steeplechase), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Jyothi Yarraji (hurdle), Priyanka Goswami (race walk) and Jeswin Aldrin (long jump) will be seen sporting PUMA’s gear across sporting events. Kitting under this partnership does not include Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Commenting on the partnership, javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra said, “As an athlete training for 12 years, I know the importance of high-quality gear for high-level practice. With Athletics Federation of India teaming up with global sports brand PUMA, Indian athletes across all levels will now have access to training gear of international excellence, assisting us to express our best in our game now. This partnership signals the bright future of Indian sport.”

Kishore Kumar Jena, Asian Games silver medalist, added, “PUMA and Athletics Federation of India teaming up to invest in athletes is a big milestone for the Indian sporting scene. I am extremely excited to see how this partnership will transform our game at tournaments worldwide and help us turn our dreams into reality.”

Subha Venkatesan, 4x400 m relay runner and Paris 2024 qualified, commented, “I am extremely happy to see the collective commitment of Athletics Federation of India and PUMA towards nurturing the next generation of sporting talent and fostering a culture of success in the country. I am confident that this partnership will bring out the best in me and help me achieve my goals this year.”

The association between PUMA and AFI is facilitated by IOS Sports & Entertainment. In response to the partnership Neerav Tomar, MD, IOS Sports & Entertainment, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, ”This partnership marks a significant moment for Indian athletes. By facilitating this deal between AFI and PUMA, we are not only equipping our athletes with top-notch gear but also highlighting our collective commitment to nurturing sporting talent and fostering a culture of success. Together, we are laying the foundation for a brighter future for Indian sports.”