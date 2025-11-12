R K Swamy Q2 profit inches up to Rs 53.6 lakh; Revenue rises 12%

ADVERTISEMENT
R K Swamy Limited, an integrated marketing services provider, on Wednesday announced its second-quarter results for FY26, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.64 lakh, slightly higher than Rs 51.79 lakh in Q2 FY25.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 73.6 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 65.6 crore in the same quarter last year, while total income increased to Rs 76.38 crore.
For the first half of FY26, the company posted consolidated revenue of Rs 156.63 crore, driven by growth across service verticals.
“It is good to see progress across disciplines. Client retention is near 100%. Our newly launched Brand & Marketing Consulting Group is gaining traction, and a few former large clients have returned,” said Shekar Swamy, MD & Group CEO, R K Swamy Ltd.
Group CFO Rajeev Newar added that investments made last year in the Customer Experience Center (CXC) and Computer-Aided Telephone Interviews (CATI) infrastructure are beginning to deliver returns, with utilisation improving month-on-month. “We will continue investing in marketing infrastructure,” he said.
Founded in 1973, R K Swamy offers a single-window suite of creative, media, data analytics, and market research solutions. The company listed on the stock exchanges in March 2024.