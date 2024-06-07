Recykal launches 'Samudra Manthan’ typeface ahead of World Ocean Day

Imagine a world where every curve, every letter stroke tells a story—a story of aquatic ecosystems ravaged by plastic debris, of carbon emissions choking our planet, and of marine life imperilled by habitat destruction. This is the essence of the Samudra Manthan Typeface, which makes a bold statement against plastic pollution, and is a chronicle of our collective responsibility to combat one of the most pressing challenges of our time.

Recykal's campaign leverages storytelling via each letter of the alphabet which encapsulates a specific facet of the interwoven set of difficulties, surrounding plastic pollution.

Inspired by Samudra Manthan, one of the major Indian ancient episodes — the churning of the ocean for elixir or amrit, the Samudra Manthan Typeface serves as a modern-day allegory, symbolising the collective effort required to address the pressing issue of plastic pollution.

Under the initiative 'Samudra Manthan' (inspired by Indian mythological tale of ocean churning for a heavenly drink for achieving immortality) Recykal has collected over 70 thousand metric tons of plastic from 207 districts from 19 states across India. Among these districts, 33 districts have coastal areas, and 173 districts are located on the banks of major rivers. A 10 km radius from the ocean and river coasts is covered in this activity. On National Pollution Control Day, Recykal has revealed plans to scale up the ‘Samudra Manthan’ project to cover all 66 coastal districts across India.

Key Objectives of Launching ‘Samudra Manthan’ Typeface: ● Evoke Sensory Awareness: Through visually rich storytelling embedded within each letter, our objective is to not just inform, but to envelop the audience in a sensory experience that evokes a deep, emotional connection to the urgent environmental issues plaguing our oceans and ecosystems.

● Ignite Urgent Action: Our typography seeks to transcend passive observation, igniting a fervent call to action among individuals, businesses, and communities to catalyse meaningful change and align their endeavours with sustainable practices.

● Forge Connections: The Samudra Manthan Typeface aims to transcend geographical and cultural boundaries, becoming a universal language that unites diverse stakeholders in a collaborative pursuit of environmental stewardship.

Revolutionary Features

● Artistic Expression: Each letter is an artistic canvas, intricately designed to symbolise a specific facet of the plastic pollution narrative, engaging the audience in an immersive journey of discovery and contemplation.

● Environmental Symbolism: By drawing inspiration from the depths of the ocean, the typography utilises symbolic motifs and rich environmental imagery to poignantly convey the story of oceanic distress due to human-induced pollution.