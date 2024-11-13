RK Swamy's net profit declines by 62% to Rs 2.13 crore in Q2 FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Tamil Nadu-based media company RK Swamy on Wednesday released its second quarter (July and September) results for fiscal year 2025.
According to the BSE filing, RK Swamy's consolidated profit declined to Rs 51.79 lakh. Last year in the same period the company's profit was Rs 7.4 crore.
The revenue from operations of the company reduced to Rs 65.61 crore lakh in Q2 FY 25 from Rs 79.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The total expenses of the media company also reduced from Rs 65.13 crore to Rs 62 crore in Q2 FY 25.
On a standalone basis, RK Swamy's net profit declined by Rs 2.13 crore in the second quarter of FY 25 from Rs 5.55 crore.
The EBITDA of the company dwindled by 63.6 percent to Rs 2.75 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 7.57 crore.
Separately, RK Swamy has appointed Aparna Bhat as company secretary from November 16, 2024, following the retirement of Rajagopalan Desikan. Bhat holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Mumbai, a bachelor’s degree in Law from Mumbai University, and a post-graduate diploma in securities law from Government Law College, Mumbai. She is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.