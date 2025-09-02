Saudi Tourism taps Cristiano Ronaldo in new campaign

“Saudi, Welcome to Arabia” the consumer facing brand of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched its latest campaign starring Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7). “I Came for Football, I Stayed For More” will be launching across key markets in Europe as well as India and China. The campaign harnesses television, social, digital, and OTA.

The campaign highlights Saudi’s diverse, year-round sports and entertainment events held across Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla, with curated packages. As hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034, AFC Asian Cup 2027, Esports Olympics Games 2027, Asian Winter Games 2029 among others, its regular calendar includes largescale international events such as the Esports World Cup, Formula 1, LIV Golf Riyadh, Tennis, Saudi Pro League (RSL) - cementing its position as a hub for largescale events.

Its annual calendar continues to grow, with Riyadh Fashion Week, the Red Sea International Film Festival, Arts Biennales and the eponymous Seasons – held in Riyadh and Jeddah, forming the cornerstone of activities. From music to comedy, international and regional acts are taking the stage in Saudi, furthering reach and accessibility for ever more audiences, added the company in its statement.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for Saudi, stated, "Today, Saudi is cementing its place as a global destination that combines cultural authenticity, warm hospitality, and the thrill of world-class events. In the tourism sector, we remain steadfast in our commitment to developing a seamless landscape that inspires the world and provides visitors with unforgettable experiences."

Fahd Hamidaddin, chief executive officer, Saudi Tourism Authority, added, “This campaign with CR7 is a showcase of Saudi today, and our ambitions. Tourism is a core component of our vision, and we are continuously expanding our offerings. Since 2018 we’ve hosted over 100 major international events, and as our calendar continues to expand, we’re on track to reach our goal of 150 million visitors by 2030. From world class events to iconic sites and breathtaking landscapes, Saudi is a land of discovery. We are committed to welcoming the world to join us in the Heart of Arabia, to stay a while and witness the future unfold in real time.”

Ronaldo said, “Being part of Saudi’s journey as a global sports hub has been truly special and somehow unexpected for me a few years ago. Today, the truth is, that from the energy of the fans to the scale of ambition — this is where the future of sport is being written. What I admire most about Saudi is how it honors its roots while building for the future. From camels to horses, racing to esports, from the desert to the stadium — this is a place where every young athlete can dream big.”

Saudi is investing to become a global hub for events, as part of its Vision 2030 goal of diversifying the economy and expanding the tourism sector. It has committed $800 billion to the sector, which is projected to reach $22.4 billion in market value by 2030 and contribute $16.5bn to GDP by 2030.