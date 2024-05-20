Shareholders to decide on Zee CEO Punit Goenka’s reappointment | Three jailed for violating food safety standards in Patanjali Elaichi Soan Papdi case

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Shareholders to decide on Zee CEO Punit Goenka’s reappointment

Zee Entertainment’s MD and CEO Punit Goenka is nearing the end of his term in December 2024. With over 15 years at the helm, he’s the company’s longest serving CEO. However there hasn’t been any discussion with shareholders about his reappointment. At the FY 2024 Q4 earnings call on Friday May 17 Goenka said the decision on whether he continues in this role will ultimately be theirs.

Under his leadership, Zee has navigated various industry challenges and opportunities. Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra who is also the chairman emeritus of the chairman are currently under investigation by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) on allegations of financial misconduct.

Three jailed for violating food safety standards in Patanjali Elaichi Soan Papdi case

The Pithoragarh Chief Judicial Magistrate's court sentenced three persons to six months imprisonment for violating food safety standards in the production and distribution of Patanjali Elaichi Soan Papdi. The court also imposed fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000.

Abhishek Kumar, the assistant general manager of the company, and Leeladhar Pathak, a shopkeeper from Berinag town, were given six-month imprisonment sentence, along with fines. Ajay Joshi, the assistant manager of Kanhaji Distributors Pvt Ltd, an authorised Patanjali distributor based in Ramnagar, Nainital, also received the same jail term.

CII elects ITC's chairman and MD Sanjiv Puri as the president

ITC's chairman and managing director, Sanjiv Puri has been elected as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Puri succeeds the chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, R Dinesh. The CII announced the new elected office bearers for the year 2024-25 during the meeting of the National Council.

Rajiv Memani, who is the chairman of Ernst & Young's India branch, has been elected as the president - designate, and R Mukundan takes up the role of a vice-president of CII. Mukundan is the managing director and CEO of Tata Chemicals Limited and has a career spanning 33 years with the Tata Group.

Various civic bodies spur into action to ensure safety of ad hoardings

After the unfortunate Mumbai hoarding collapse incident that claimed 17 lives and left 75 others injured on May 13, BMC has started to inspect not only the illegal ad hoardings but also the authorised hoardings in the city, with ward offices asking the owners/ agencies to carry out a structural audit of the hoardings.

Spurring into action, the civic bodies in various other cities have also taken significant steps to curb the menace of illegal hoardings.

Meet the four HUL young leaders who joined the top table - the HUL management committee

Anuradha Razdan, executive diirector - HR, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and CHRO, Unilever South Asia, had highlighted the one fundamental quality of Unileverites that distinguished them from the rest, and fueled their growth. She attributed it to the mindset of ‘leaders building leaders’, that bound them together, and helped HUL churn leader after leader. Shiva Krishnamurthy, Harman Dhillon, Arun Neelakantan and Vipul Mathur joined HUL's top table - the management committee, after a recent rejig of leadership. Take a look at who they are.