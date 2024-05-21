‘Sign of good times’: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath on brokerage firm ads during cricket matches

"I watched a cricket match after a long time, and damn! Every fourth ad is that of a brokerage firm. Sign of good times for the markets. I often get asked, both internally and externally, why we don't advertise. It is a good place to be when you don't have to look at customers in terms of acquisition costs (CAC) and lifetime value (LTV). This way, we don't have to push customers to take a trade, we can stay spam-free, not have to sell life insurance as an investment, and more, says Zerodha's co-founder Nithin Kamath.

In the past, Kamath had shared Zerodha's no ads strategy. "With no ads, a business is forced to constantly think & do things to get customer love and organic growth. The only time we experimented with ads was for our brand keyword, show our website if you search "Zerodha". We stopped immediately when we realized that it made no difference to the traffic and the ad was essentially cannibalizing our organic traffic while costing us money," he said.

Kamath, who is known for his fitness and healthy routines, suffered a stroke this year. Kamath revealed that he had a mild stroke six weeks ago that led to some motor movement and cognitive loss. He shared his improvement and recovery in the time since he had the stroke. "I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery."