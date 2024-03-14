South African Tourism kick starts Corporate Think Tank's third edition

After concluding an Annual India Roadshow 2024, South African Tourism has kickstarted the third edition of its incentive travel initiative – Corporate Think Tank.

India is amongst the largest markets contributing to inbound incentives travel in South Africa. Corporate Think Tank programmes have emerged as an essential platform for South African Tourism to understand and simplify corporate travel needs for Indian businesses, stated the press note.

Led by Neliswa Nkani, hub head – Middle East, India and South-East Asia, South African Tourism the Corporate Think Tanks are specifically curated to be highly interactive and encourage attendees to participate in a healthy free flowing discussion. At a time when outbound tourism from India is firing all cylinders, engagement sessions such as these assists in setting the ground for quick recall and are particularly aimed at capitalising on the growing demand in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions travel segment. The conversations during the session touched upon varied subjects from South Africa’s infrastructure in accommodating corporate travellers, closed door meetings and seminars to the destination’s USP for incentive led travel.

Nkani said, “Today, South Africa stands out as a preferred premier yet value for money destination in conducting vital business events for corporates from India and around the world. Our recent successful hosting of BRICS Summit serves as a testament to the Rainbow Nation’s world class capabilities in supporting large scale conventions as well as intimate corporate gatherings.”

She further adds “India has been a long-standing ally to South Africa, and it is heartening to witness the friendship materialising in an economically beneficial partnership for both the nations. The country has been fast climbing up the ladder of outbound tourism and emerged amongst the leading contributors to the travel and tourism sector from Asia. On the back of strengthening demand, we hope to continue building on the MICE travel momentum from India in 2024.”

South Africa boasts some of the world's most breathtaking landscapes, thrilling 3,000+ adventure activities catering to millennials, and mesmerizing wildlife encounters. Employees arriving on incentive trips are presented with many opportunities, from surfing through wildlife safari’s, road-tripping famous routes or basking in the nation’s natural beauty, all within a week.

India holds a position of strategic importance for South African Tourism and has cemented itself amongst the top three growth markets. The country’s growth over the recent years has outperformed many nations and displayed remarkable resilience. Being the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru is a city of foremost significance in realising the tourism board’s MICE arrivals targets from India. Amongst the overall inbound traffic from Bengaluru in 2023, 53% of visitors chose the Rainbow Nation for professional travel needs. Adopting a multi-faceted approach, the tourism board also conducted its Annual India Roadshow 2024 in the city to tap into Bengaluru’s vibrant leisure travel market.

Overall, South Africa welcomed 79,774 Indian travellers last year, marking an increase of 43% in visitors from India on a year-on-year basis. Notably, 46 percent of overall travellers were motivated by business travel of which MICE alone attracted 21% signifying its underlying potential.

To further propel this momentum, the tourism board will continue with its efforts to improve accessibility and encourage dialogues aimed at establishing direct air connectivity to boost tourism and trade between the two nations. In its endeavor of providing further value to travellers coming to the Rainbow Nation the tourism board is also running a campaign in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines offering return fares to South Africa starting at just 39,990/- INR.