Switzerland adopts a comprehensive tourism brand world with "Switzerland"

After almost 30 years of Swiss tourism advertising under the "Goldflower" banner, a new era is dawning. Instead of a mere logo, Switzerland is for the first time adopting a comprehensive tourism brand world with "Switzerland". ST presented this today in Geneva and is now taking the new image out into the world. The new, digital and modern brand world stands for Switzerland's long-standing tourism promise: nature, hospitality and reliability.

In 1995, the “Swiss Transport Center SVZ” became today’s national tourism marketing organization Switzerland Tourism. At the same time, the common image of tourism in Switzerland was created under the umbrella of a new logo, the “Gold Flower”. This gold flower became the well-known and popular symbol for Swiss tourism advertising for a generation.

For many years, not only the then new marketing organization ST, but also a number of industry organizations, destinations and service providers promoted Switzerland's tourism offerings with the same logo. The gold flower has accompanied an entire generation and is now associated with tourism in Switzerland by the Swiss population and many guests.

“Switzerland” – a sharpened brand

Today, almost 30 years later, the requirements for a brand are completely different than they were in the 1990s. ST has therefore decided to create a new, unique and recognizable digital Swiss brand worldG. For the first time in the history of Swiss tourism advertising, a pure logo is now becoming a complete brand world. In the future, Swiss tourism promotion will not only promote the destination, but will also accompany tourists on their entire journey, from inspiration to travel planning.

“Switzerland” – exclusively in English – is the logical basis for the brand of Switzerland as a holiday and travel destination, and stands for the global tourism promise to all guests of Switzerland about nature, our hospitality and the reliability of Switzerland as a travel destination.

Instead of the letter T, a Swiss cross in the “Switzerland” brand symbolizes the trustworthy origins and radiates the optimism of the Swiss destination. But the symbolic cross goes far beyond just a national flag: it was expanded and given a so-called “color tone” of five different shades of red, a symbol of modernity, diversity and independence.

Brand for the entire tourism sector in Switzerland - for a new generation

The idea from the founding days of the Goldflower is proudly carried forward and perfected. “Switzerland” stands for all hosts in Switzerland. In this sense, ST enables its members and partners to provide orientation and create trust. The new, comprehensive brand world offers countless possibilities on all channels, now and in the future. The new brand will be designed and implemented gradually worldwide with immediate effect - both in all ST markets and across the entire tourism industry.

The complete transition to the new brand world is likely to take a few months. Martin Nydegger, Director ST, is pleased: “The Gold Flower defined an era for a generation of tourism professionals. The Switzerland brand conveys trust, has a modern design and is forward-looking for another generation.

The new tourism brand is being closely watched throughout Switzerland and will represent Switzerland far beyond tourism, including internationally.