Tata Communications Q2 FY25 profit rises 3% to Rs 227.7 cr; Standalone loss widens

Tata Communications' profit increased by nearly 3 percent to Rs 227.7 crore between July and September (Quarter 2) in fiscal year 2025 as against Rs 221.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
The company's Voice Solutions segment generated Rs 425.48 crore in revenue on a consolidated basis, down slightly from Rs 428.68 crore in the same period last year but up from Rs 422.69 crore in the previous quarter (April-June 2024). The Data Services segment reported revenue of Rs 4,854.42 crore as compared to Rs 4,007.15 crore in Q2 FY24. The Payment Solutions segment posted Rs 31.95 crore in revenue, down from Rs 39.44 crore in the same period last year and Rs 35.56 crore in the previous quarter (April-June).
Transformation Services revenue saw a decline to Rs 286.38 crore, as against Rs 384.54 crore in Q2FY23 and Rs 308.32 crore in the June quarter.
Tata Communications' consolidated EBITDA increased by 10% YoY to Rs 1,117 crore in Q2 against Rs 1,015 crore in the September 2023 quarter.
However, the company's profit slipped by 27% on a standalone basis year-on-year, and 66.8% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
Tata Communications registered a standalone loss of Rs 119.89 crore in Q2 of the current fiscal year. In Q2 FY24, the company registered profit of Rs 217.65 crore.
The consolidated income from the operation of the company soared to Rs 5,767.35 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 4,872.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.