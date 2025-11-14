Tata Motors PV posts Rs 76,248 crore profit surge; JLR revenue hit by cyber attack, tariffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (formerly Tata Motors Limited) on Friday announced its second-quarter results for FY26, reporting a 2,065% surge in consolidated profit following the demerger. The maker of the Curvv, Tiago and Nexon posted a profit of Rs 76,248 crore in the July–September quarter, up sharply from Rs 3,521 crore a year earlier.
However, the topline softened. Revenue from operations fell 13.5% YoY to Rs 72,349 crore, while total income declined 13.2% to Rs 73,810 crore.
“It has been a difficult period for the business. However, we are committed to emerging from the cyber incident even stronger. With the demerger completed, both JLR and domestic PV businesses are well poised to leverage significant opportunities,” said PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors.
Balaji noted that global demand remains challenging, but domestic markets show signs of recovery. The company said it will prioritise stabilising production, strengthening supply-chain resilience and stepping up brand-led actions to support demand and upcoming product launches. It expects an improvement in performance in H2 FY26.
Meanwhile, JLR’s revenue slid 24.3% YoY to £4.9 billion, with EBITDA at –1.6%, hit by the cyber incident and the planned phase-out of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the new lineup. For H1 FY26, revenue stood at £11.5 billion, down 16.3% YoY.
“JLR’s performance in the second quarter was impacted by significant challenges, including a cyber incident that halted production in September and US tariffs. However, operations have recovered safely and at pace, and production across all luxury brands has resumed,” said Adrian Mardell, CEO of JLR.
This marks the first standalone quarterly result of Tata Motors PV after the company demerged its commercial and passenger vehicle operations into two separately listed entities. On Thursday, Tata Motors Limited (formerly TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd) reported a net loss of Rs 1,021 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a profit of Rs 643 crore last year. The CV division’s wholesales rose 12% YoY to 96.8K units, driven by a 9% rise in domestic demand and a 75% jump in exports.