Tata Motors tops The X Index 2024 India report

Indian customers have undergone an evolution in preferences that help differentiate brands for them. While brands that persist in operating under the previous paradigm have been caught off guard, some have already begun to capitalise on this recent shift, reveals the latest X Index India report by Havas CX India, the specialised customer experience vertical of Havas India which also includes Think Design & Ekino.

The 2024 X Index surveyed 55,000 consumers in 9 global markets (U.S., U.K., France, Mexico, India, Portugal, Spain, Brazil and Argentina) to evaluate the customer experience performance of 525 brands. This year, the X Index used 23 metrics across 4 key measures – Functional, Emotional, Personal, and Collective – to determine what criteria can create a compelling customer experience.

It examined customer experience with bricks-and-clicks brands, retailers that maintain brick-and-mortar stores in addition to selling online, and pure players, internet-only retailers.

The X Index also included a scorecard where consumers evaluated how well brands meet different experience touchpoints throughout the consumer journey, from social media to after-sale service.

The top ten brands in X Index 2024 India report are TATA Motors, Apple, TATA Cliq Luxury, Kia, Samsung, ITC, NEXA, Zara, JBL and TATA Cliq Palette.

David Shulman, global CEO, Havas CX Network, said, "At Havas CX, our mission has always been to stay ahead of the curve in understanding and delivering what customers truly value. The X Index 2024 – India Edition highlights a pivotal shift in customer expectations globally and in India, where efficiency, emotional engagement, and personalized experiences have become non-negotiable. This year’s findings across nine markets reaffirm that to remain competitive, brands must go beyond merely meeting expectations and strive to exceed them at every touchpoint. Together, we are setting new standards in customer experience, driving innovation, and creating lasting connections with consumers worldwide.”

Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas India, South-East Asia & North Asia (Japan & South Korea), said, “Over the past few years, Havas CX India has emerged as a key player within the Havas India ecosystem. Together with Think Design and Ekino, it forms a powerful network. In today’s rapidly evolving market, customer experience is crucial to brand success. When we launched X Index in India, we addressed a significant gap - brands needed data-driven insights to elevate their CX journeys. Four years on, the report has become an industry benchmark, a trendsetter, and a tool for forecasting market shifts. This year’s X Index continues to provide invaluable insights, preparing brands to be future-ready. Congratulations to all the brands featured.”

Prashant Tekwani, managing director, Havas CX India & Ekino India, said, "India’s CX landscape is rapidly evolving, and at Havas CX, we are at the forefront of this transformation. The X Index 2024 – India Edition reveals how Indian consumers are increasingly seeking personalized and emotionally resonant experiences. Our deep understanding of local nuances, combined with our global expertise, allows us to craft strategies that not only meet but exceed the expectations of Indian customers. As we continue to innovate, Havas CX India remains committed to delivering experiences that are as diverse and vibrant as the market we serve."

The X Index 2024 report reveals, there is a New CX Contract. Gone are the days where simply meeting expectations is sufficient. Businesses are now required to adopt a holistic approach that combines functionality, emotional engagement, and going above-and-beyond customers’ expectations.

India stands out for its heightened focus on creating personal experiences. While brand relationships remain important, a power shift is underway. Functional benefits have been nudged down a notch, replaced by a burning desire for recognition and personalised rewards. Indian consumers are demanding to be seen as individuals, not just wallets on legs. They want to partner with brands that value them and meaningfully show them ‘what's in it for me?’

In the previous edition of The X Index, brands were making strides towards matching pre-pandemic expectation levels. However, customer priorities have shifted faster than brands anticipated, resulting in a drop in customer ratings across all 23 metrics in the 2024 edition. In light of this, it is clear that brands must get on board right away.

For Indians, the three defining elements of customer experience that drive satisfaction are:

Differentiated experiences continue to be paramount

The single most impactful element of CX, across players in India, was providing unique, novel or innovative experiences to customers. This is a pattern not seen in the other markets.

But you must provide great value in exchange for the data provided

Indians are comfortable sharing their data with the brands they associate with. However, there is a latent expectation that the brand respect their privacy and also provide personalized utility in exchange.

Efficiency and enjoyment are hygiene in all CX interactions

Bootstrapped CX simply doesn’t cut it anymore. With a keen focus on differentiation, brands are expected to be functionally and emotionally effective. Experiences that fail on the two counts of efficiency and pleasure, lose.

Like in the earlier iterations of the X Index barometer, Indians continue to value the relationships they form with brands. They continue to want brand interactions that make them feel valued as customers, but this now comes with an added layer – the expectation of a meaningful relationship that also gives back to the customer.

The X Index 2024 report sheds light on the three key principles for brands to adapt to the New CX Contract.

#1 Efficiency is not a preference, it’s an expectation!

Indian consumers are clear: smooth and efficient interactions are the price of admission. Yes, the real thrill lies in brands that go beyond the expected, weaving delight and surprise into the journey. But efficiency forms the essential foundation of any brand interaction.

#2 Make every interaction enjoyable!

India, a land steeped in tradition and relationships, thrives on emotional connections. Here, surprising customers with delightful experiences goes a long way. Technology, when used strategically, can be a powerful tool to deliver such experiences. This can range from personalised recommendations and targeted reward programs to interactive features that resonate with customers. This emotional resonance translates to instant gratification and fosters long-term loyalty in this highly contextual market.

#3 Go above & beyond!