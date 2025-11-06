Tech founder spends ₹4.6 lakh on Blinkit in 60 days, leaves internet baffled

ADVERTISEMENT
Quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto have become essential for last-minute grocery runs — but one entrepreneur appears to have taken convenience shopping to an entirely new level.
Manu Arora, founder of the web development firm Aceternity UI, went viral this week after revealing that he had spent over ₹4 lakh on Blinkit within just 60 days. Sharing the revelation on X (formerly Twitter), Arora posted a screenshot showing total expenses of ₹4.64 lakh over the past two months — with ₹3.17 lakh spent in September and another ₹1.47 lakh in October.
He captioned the post simply, “Man, I hate Blinkit.”
Man I hate Blinkit pic.twitter.com/DDWdcy5Srr— Manu Arora (@mannupaaji) November 4, 2025
The admission sparked widespread astonishment online, with users flooding the comments to question how one could possibly spend so much on groceries in such a short span. When asked where the money went, Arora replied bluntly: “Chips.”
3 lakh ka ration kha jata hai bhai ?— Viceroy Muji Pepe, Earl of Lutyens (@mujifren) November 4, 2025
Chips— Manu Arora (@mannupaaji) November 4, 2025
Pressed further about his purchases, the tech founder admitted, “I’m an a**hole for spending this much mindlessly,” later adding, “I have no clue. I think I’m an addict.”
When another user labelled him an “impulsive buyer,” Arora agreed, replying, “Yes, have to fix it ASAP.” The viral post also prompted others to share their own eye-watering Blinkit receipts. One user claimed to have been spending an average of ₹3 lakh per month since March, sharing a screenshot showing ₹6 lakh spent in October alone.
I am sorry BABU???? pic.twitter.com/oNW0rYJm62— Anupama Jha (@Anupama__Jha) November 4, 2025
While Arora’s confession was light-hearted, the viral moment has reignited online discussions about digital convenience, impulsive buying behaviour, and how quick-commerce apps are reshaping spending habits in urban India.