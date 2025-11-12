Teens can now sign themselves up on Uber with guardian approval

Uber today announced that teens in India can now sign themselves up on the app by linking their accounts directly, making the process faster and more flexible for the use of its Uber Teens product in India. The update is part of a broader set of enhancements to Uber’s Teens and Family features, aimed at making travel safer, simpler, and more inclusive for families across generations.

With this new self-onboarding process, teens gain the independence to manage their own Uber accounts while guardians retain full visibility and control. Uber has also extended Uber One membership benefits to teens, ensuring that if a guardian has an active Uber One Membership, the teen enjoys the same perks, with cashback accruing in the family’s member hub. More people in the family using Uber now means more savings for those with Uber One membership.

These updates to Uber for Teens have been made keeping in mind how tech-savvy and independent today’s teenagers are. Young users are often early adopters who lead the way in exploring new apps, digital services, and features, often influencing how their families use technology. By allowing teens to sign themselves up on the platform with guardian approval, Uber is making it easier for them to experience safe and supervised travel while building familiarity with the app. The change aligns with how teens engage with technology today and helps foster responsible mobility habits early in life.

For families, Uber has made it easier to stay connected by removing the need for a shared payment method. Users can now create a Family profile without a common credit card, making it simpler to add multiple members - each of them using their own payment method, cash or digital.

Speaking on the updates, Shiva Shailendran, Director, Consumer Growth, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We understand that every family is different, and the needs within a household can vary widely. Teens today are far more independent, and we wanted to give them the flexibility to manage their own Uber accounts in a safe and supervised way, with approval from their guardians. At the same time, we are making it easier for families to stay connected on the platform and ensure that everyone, from teens to seniors, can travel comfortably and confidently.”