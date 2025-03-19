Tesla to recruit legal counsel in India

ADVERTISEMENT
American multinational automotive company Tesla, which is set to expand its business operations in India, is currently seeking a legal counsel to support its business across India and the APAC (Asian Pacific) region.
The legal counsel will be responsible for advising, managing, and reviewing ongoing business activities. Key responsibilities include providing legal guidance on regulatory and compliance matters, including consumer protection and issues surrounding data privacy, according to an ET report.
Additionally, the role involves reviewing lease agreements for service centers, retail locations, labour contracts, employment law issues, supercharger stations.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that Tesla owners in the United States have had their personal information exposed on the website 'Dogequest', allegedly created to shame and intimidate them.
The site displayed Tesla owners' names, addresses, phone numbers, and dealership locations. According to the report, personal details would only be removed if owners provided proof that they had sold their vehicles.