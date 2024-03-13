The strategic use of influencers has emerged as a powerful tool in political campaigns: PolTek

From billboards to influencers, the political landscape is shifting, and so are the tactics used to win elections. Gone are the days of solely relying on rallies and traditional media. Political campaigns now resemble big-brand marketing efforts, complete with strategic messaging, targeted social media plans, and even influencer partnerships.

IIT graduates, Parag Jain and Purnendu Chakraborty, directors at PolTek, a political consultancy that has worked parties and leadership across Telangana, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Himachal, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh and specializes in communication and campaign management, talk about these evolving trends.

Edited excerpts

How do you believe social media has revolutionised political campaigns, and what specific advantages does it offer to parties and candidates?

Social media has revolutionised political campaigns by expanding reach, enabling targeted advertising, and offering real-time communication between the voters and leaders. Candidates can now connect with diverse audiences globally, tailor messages based on demographics, and respond swiftly to events.

Cost-effective compared to traditional media, social platforms promote informed voter awareness, provide a level-playing field for smaller candidates, and facilitate direct engagement. Valuable data analytics tools enhance campaign strategies. Enhancing on-ground organisational strength for a political party poses challenges and takes time, but the entry into new and weaker territories has become relatively easier through the use of social media and a digital volunteer force. Despite these benefits, challenges like misinformation and privacy concerns underscore the need for responsible use in the evolving digital political landscape.

Can you provide insights into the financial dynamics of political advertising, detailing the significant investments in TV and digital platforms, especially in comparison to the 2019 elections?

Political advertising's financial landscape has shifted significantly towards digital platforms, witnessing increased investments compared to the 2019 elections.

Factors like precise targeting, cost-effectiveness, and evolving media consumption habits have led to this change. Digital investments have notably risen, with campaigns allocating more budget to online channels due to perceived cost-effectiveness and targeted reach. Digital platforms allow for precise demographic targeting. Despite this, TV advertising still holds significance, particularly in reaching a broad audience, especially among older voters. Digital platforms are valued for cost-effectiveness and real-time impact measurement.

What notable shifts or increases have you observed in the allocation of funds for digital campaigning compared to traditional television advertising?

There has been a notable and ongoing trend of increased funds being allocated to digital campaigning at the expense of traditional television advertising. This shift is driven by the growing online presence of voters and the effectiveness of digital channels in reaching specific target demographics with tailored messaging.

Digital advertising is favoured for its perceived cost-effectiveness compared to traditional TV, allowing campaigns to reach a wide audience within budget constraints. The ability of digital campaigns to provide robust analytics and real-time measurable impact further enhances their appeal. This transformation aligns with evolving media consumption habits, as audiences increasingly engage with multiple digital platforms for news and social interaction. Digital platforms, especially social media, foster interactive engagement, providing a direct channel for communication between leaders and voters, unlike traditional TV advertising. Notably, for opposition parties, digital platforms have become even more essential for narrative setting and message propagation, as TV is often perceived as controlled by ruling parties at both state and national levels.

In terms of content strategy, how has the trend evolved, and what types of content resonate most with today's digitally connected electorate?

There has been a move toward more personalised, authentic, and engaging content that resonates with the digitally connected electorate. Viral videos, interactive posts, and live streams have become more prevalent, aiming to create a more relatable and humanised image of candidates. Content that sparks emotion or provokes discussion tends to gain better traction, expanding the campaign's reach organically. In addition to this, the attention span of the audience has reduced leading to reels and short videos being very effective.

With the rise of influencers in the political landscape, how strategically do you integrate them into campaigns, and what impact have they demonstrated on voter perceptions?

The strategic use of influencers has emerged as a powerful tool in political campaigns. Influencers can help in reaching and connecting with specific demographics or communities that may be less accessible through traditional advertising channels. Their impact on voter perceptions can be significant, as endorsements or positive mentions can lend credibility and relatability to political messages. Influencers are carefully selected whose values align with the political party/leaders theirs to ensure authenticity and avoid potential backlash.

How does your political agency navigate the ethical considerations associated with leveraging social media as a tool for political influence?

We refrain from spreading misinformation or engaging in deceptive tactics. Honest and transparent communication builds trust with the audience. Upholding privacy standards, we respect individuals' rights and comply with data protection regulations, ensuring transparent data usage. Our social media campaigns embrace inclusivity, avoiding discriminatory content, and promoting diverse voices for a more comprehensive political discourse. When collaborating with influencers, we prioritise authenticity and choose influencers whose values align with the political campaign, and avoid partnerships solely for popularity. Adhering to platform policies, we comply with social media guidelines to prevent account suspension. Continuous monitoring enables prompt adaptation to emerging ethical challenges and evolving social media trends.

Given the diverse demographic preferences, can you share your strategies for tailoring messages across various social media platforms to ensure maximum resonance with different voter segments?

To ensure messages resonate with different voter segments, we try to tailor our communication strategies for each social media platform, considering its unique user demographics and content formats. For instance, Instagram may be more effective for reaching younger voters with visually engaging content, while Facebook and Twitter might be better suited for older demographics and more detailed policy discussions.

With regards to the content of messaging, we focus on cohort-based and issue-based content to establish a stronger connect with the audience. It is also important to present that the political party/leader is visionary and is capable of transforming the lives of the voters. In addition, to maximise resonation of the content, it is important to keep the messaging very simple and easy for the audience to understand.

In an ever-evolving digital landscape, what innovative approaches does your agency employ to maintain a competitive edge in utilising social media for political campaigns?