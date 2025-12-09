UFO Moviez unit ties up with China’s Timewaying to deploy DCI-certified LED cinema screens

Scrabble Entertainment DMCC, a wholly owned subsidiary of UFO Moviez India Ltd., has partnered with China-based Shenzhen Timewaying Technology to accelerate the rollout of premium direct-view LED cinema screens across the Middle East, India and other SAARC markets.

Under the agreement, Scrabble will exclusively promote, distribute and deploy Timewaying’s HeyLED cinema screens in the region. The HeyLED line is currently the world’s most comprehensive DCI-certified direct-view LED display for theatres, offering high dynamic range (HDR), deeper contrast and enhanced detail — features that the companies say preserve filmmakers’ creative intent and elevate the premium cinema experience.

Timewaying, which operates China’s largest Freedeo 3D cinema platform, has been expanding globally as exhibitors look beyond traditional projection systems. Direct-view LED screens are gaining attention for delivering uniform brightness, richer colours and lower maintenance costs.

Scrabble, established in 2011, was the first digital cinema deployment entity and DCI content services provider for Indian and Hollywood studios in the region. The company today provides end-to-end digital cinema and content solutions across the Middle East and Africa.

“LED screens with HDR are going to be a game changer for cinema viewing, and we are expecting significant demand from top-end exhibitors,” said Pruthu Shah, CEO of Scrabble.

Timewaying Founder and CEO Andrew Chan said the tie-up will help expand the company’s footprint. “We are extremely excited to join hands with Scrabble as our strategic partner for the Middle East, India and SAARC regions, and we are confident of a quick rollout. This partnership unlocks new markets and strong growth opportunities for both organisations,” he said.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will conduct localised marketing programmes, technology demos and industry outreach initiatives. They also plan to build dedicated commercial deployment environments to allow exhibitors to test HeyLED’s HDR features first-hand.

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 9:48 AM