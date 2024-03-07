United Spirits receives tax demand of Rs 4.47 crore

Indian alcoholic beverages company United Spirits has received a tax demand of Rs 4.47 crore from the Maharashtra state tax authorities. This is with regards to non-submission of statutory declaration forms.
The state tax authority also has demanded Rs 1.21 crore as MVAT (Maharashtra Value Added Tax), which also includes a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and a central sales tax (CST) of Rs 3.26 crore, stated a media report.
United Spirits has highlighted that it will appeal before the higher authorities on this matter. The beverages company also added that it does expect any material financial implication.