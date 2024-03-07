comScore            

Brand Marketing

United Spirits receives tax demand of Rs 4.47 crore

The state tax authority also has demanded Rs 1.21 crore as MVAT (Maharashtra Value Added Tax), which also includes a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and a central sales tax (CST) of Rs 3.26 crore.

By  Storyboard18Mar 7, 2024 11:57 AM
United Spirits receives tax demand of Rs 4.47 crore
United Spirits has highlighted that it will appeal before the higher authorities on this matter. The beverages company also added that it does expect any material financial implication. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Indian alcoholic beverages company United Spirits has received a tax demand of Rs 4.47 crore from the Maharashtra state tax authorities. This is with regards to non-submission of statutory declaration forms.

The state tax authority also has demanded Rs 1.21 crore as MVAT (Maharashtra Value Added Tax), which also includes a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and a central sales tax (CST) of Rs 3.26 crore, stated a media report.

United Spirits has highlighted that it will appeal before the higher authorities on this matter. The beverages company also added that it does expect any material financial implication.


Tags
First Published on Mar 7, 2024 11:57 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Dark Parle-G's picture goes viral on X; netizens speculate

Dark Parle-G's picture goes viral on X; netizens speculate

Quantum Brief

ITC's B Natural celebrates farmerettes on International Women’s Day

ITC's B Natural celebrates farmerettes on International Women’s Day

Quantum Brief

34 percent women report doing more household chores than others they live with: IKEA

34 percent women report doing more household chores than others they live with: IKEA

Quantum Brief

Exhicon Events Media Solutions to acquire Nucleus Integrated Communications and Entertainment

Exhicon Events Media Solutions to acquire Nucleus Integrated Communications and Entertainment

Quantum Brief

CARS24 to increase female representation in its workforce by 50 percent in 2024

CARS24 to increase female representation in its workforce by 50 percent in 2024

How it Works

Hyundai announces MoU between Navjyoti NGO and BluSmart ; 250 women drivers to get employed in Delhi NCR

Hyundai announces MoU between Navjyoti NGO and BluSmart ; 250 women drivers to get employed in Delhi NCR

How it Works

Canva partners with CBSE to introduce visual communication to educators

Canva partners with CBSE to introduce visual communication to educators
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!