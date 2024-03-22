VI John partners with Lucknow Super Giants as grooming partner

The personal care brand Vi John on announced that they shall be the Official grooming partner of the Lucknow Super Giants Team in the upcoming T20 season 2024.

The team, which is captained by KL Rahul, shall be sporting VI John Logo on their non-lead trousers in the upcoming T20 tournament.

“It's indeed a pleasure to partner with Lucknow Super Giants as the Official Grooming Partner. The team represents quality and performance in equal measure like our personal care range and has an impressive track record. The tournament allows us to take our product range to a younger and wider audience and showcase our proposition. We are excited to support Lucknow Super Giants as it plans for another successful outing and make the most of our synergy” said Ashutosh Chaudharie, General Manager Marketing, Vi John.

Lucknow Super Giants CEO- Vinod Bisht stated "We are proud to partner with Vi John in the upcoming season. The brand represents confidence in a bold new generation - something that resonates well with the brand of cricket we wish to play."