VinFast sets sights on India’s electric two-wheeler market by 2026

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast is gearing up to enter India’s rapidly expanding electric two-wheeler market by 2026, with the company informing CNBC-TV18 that it will begin detailed product testing and market assessments before finalising which models to introduce. In a conversation with the channel, Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said the company sees significant long-term opportunity in India’s scooter and motorcycle landscape but will adopt a measured, research-led approach ahead of any launch. He stated that while VinFast acknowledges the strength of established Indian OEMs and leading EV players, the company believes it can bring differentiated design, advanced features and proprietary technology to Indian consumers.

Chau said VinFast intends to avoid rushing into the market and will instead undertake extensive testing of its two-wheeler range under Indian riding conditions, examine pricing expectations, and gather consumer insights before determining which models should be prioritised. VinFast’s plans arrive at a time when the electric two-wheeler category is experiencing accelerated adoption across India, accounting for an estimated 60–70% of overall EV sales annually, with Ola Electric, Ather, TVS and Bajaj dominating the segment. Rising fuel prices, broader charging infrastructure, and supportive state-level incentives are further driving momentum.

According to industry analysts cited by CNBC-TV18, the arrival of global players could heighten competition and spur advancements in product quality, battery efficiency and overall technology. For VinFast, the move into two-wheelers forms part of a wider ambition to build a comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem in India. The company is preparing to launch up to six electric cars in the next two to three years and eventually aims to offer cars, two-wheelers, e-buses, pickup vans, charging stations nationwide, service workshops and even VinFast-branded taxi services. Chau reiterated to CNBC-TV18 that India remains one of the most critical markets in VinFast’s global strategy due to its population scale, economic momentum and supportive leadership at both state and national levels.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 12:46 PM