            

      Wakefit asks employees to put in 70 hours a week (to sleep)

      The protagonist in the video talks about how it is important to get adequate sleep in order to thrive and urges his employees to get 70 hours of sleep every week, in a satirical manner.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 16, 2024 4:49 PM
      Wakefit asks employees to put in 70 hours a week (to sleep)
      The protagonist in the video talks about how it is important to get adequate sleep in order to thrive and urges his employees to get 70 hours of sleep every week, in a satirical manner.

      Wakefit.co reignited the widely debated 70-hour week conversation through a quirky campaign. Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director & Co-Founder, Wakefit.co has drawn attention to the importance of productivity, well-being, and the elusive pursuit of the ideal work-life balance by recommending that employees aim for an astounding 70 hours of sleep every week.

      The protagonist in the video talks about how it is important to get adequate sleep in order to thrive and urges his employees to get 70 hours of sleep every week, in a satirical manner.

      images.storyboard18.com

      images.storyboard18.com

      Netizens reacted enthusiastically to Ramalingegowda's unique take on the 70 hours a week debate, advocating for the importance of work life balance and sleep in order to boost productivity. His unconventional statement urges people to re-evaluate conventional ideas of productivity and take into consideration the importance of rest in achieving optimal performance. It serves as both a humorous and thought-provoking reminder to prioritize self-care amidst the hustle and bustle of work life.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 16, 2024 4:14 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Coca-Cola's Tish Condeno and Ogilvy's Sukesh Nayak on what is takes to stay ahead in the ad game this IPL season

      Coca-Cola's Tish Condeno and Ogilvy's Sukesh Nayak on what is takes to stay ahead in the ad game this IPL season

      Advertising

      Dalmia Cement's Sameer Nagpal and Ogilvy's Ritu Sharda on breaking down the brands ad plan for this IPL season

      Dalmia Cement's Sameer Nagpal and Ogilvy's Ritu Sharda on breaking down the brands ad plan for this IPL season

      Advertising

      Brands have started to celebrate the progressive gender roles and portrayals: Report

      Brands have started to celebrate the progressive gender roles and portrayals: Report

      Advertising

      Parle's Mayank Shah on decoding the brand's ad strategy this IPL season

      Parle's Mayank Shah on decoding the brand's ad strategy this IPL season

      Advertising

      Savsol Lubricants announces actor Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassador

      Savsol Lubricants announces actor Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassador

      Advertising

      IAS expands Meta brand safety measurement to include reporting on misinformation

      IAS expands Meta brand safety measurement to include reporting on misinformation

      Advertising

      Less than 1 percent of ads feature members of the LGBTQIA community or people with disabilities: Report

      Less than 1 percent of ads feature members of the LGBTQIA community or people with disabilities: Report