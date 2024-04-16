Wakefit asks employees to put in 70 hours a week (to sleep)

Wakefit.co reignited the widely debated 70-hour week conversation through a quirky campaign. Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director & Co-Founder, Wakefit.co has drawn attention to the importance of productivity, well-being, and the elusive pursuit of the ideal work-life balance by recommending that employees aim for an astounding 70 hours of sleep every week.
The protagonist in the video talks about how it is important to get adequate sleep in order to thrive and urges his employees to get 70 hours of sleep every week, in a satirical manner.
Netizens reacted enthusiastically to Ramalingegowda's unique take on the 70 hours a week debate, advocating for the importance of work life balance and sleep in order to boost productivity. His unconventional statement urges people to re-evaluate conventional ideas of productivity and take into consideration the importance of rest in achieving optimal performance. It serves as both a humorous and thought-provoking reminder to prioritize self-care amidst the hustle and bustle of work life.