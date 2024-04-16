Wakefit asks employees to put in 70 hours a week (to sleep)

Wakefit.co reignited the widely debated 70-hour week conversation through a quirky campaign. Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director & Co-Founder, Wakefit.co has drawn attention to the importance of productivity, well-being, and the elusive pursuit of the ideal work-life balance by recommending that employees aim for an astounding 70 hours of sleep every week.

The protagonist in the video talks about how it is important to get adequate sleep in order to thrive and urges his employees to get 70 hours of sleep every week, in a satirical manner.