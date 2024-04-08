comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      Why do "budget customers of Bharat" expect to be treated poorly by financial services brands?

      “They expect to be treated poorly and when they just get treated like a human, it overwhelms them,” says Piramal Finance's MD Jairam Sridharan about the 'budget customers of Bharat'. Find out why.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 8, 2024 7:45 AM
      Why do "budget customers of Bharat" expect to be treated poorly by financial services brands?
      Piramal Finance is building a "scalable model of empathy" to meet the diverse financing needs of the under-served and unserved people of ‘Bharat’ market. (Image credit: Unsplash via Jerry Mathew)

      Only about 30 percent of all bank branches are in rural areas where over 60 per cent of India’s population lives. This one data point shows the major gap in access to formal sources of credit and dependence on informal money lenders in the country’s rural markets and even in tier 2 and 3 markets. Piramal Finance is attempting to bridge this divide through its products, media strategies and marketing initiatives that break conventional perceptions about credit access.

      In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, Jairam Sridharan, managing director of Piramal Finance and the company’s chief marketing officer Arvind Iyer, unravel the mindset of the "budget customers of Bharat". They share what financial services organizations have failed to do and how Piramal Finance is building a "scalable model of empathy" to meet the diverse financing needs of the under-served and unserved people of ‘Bharat’ market. Plus, the financial services brand's MD sheds light on the IPL advantage as viewership gets democratized in a digital age.

      Watch.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 8, 2024 7:45 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Apple’s services revenue expected to cross $100-billion mark by 2025

      Apple’s services revenue expected to cross $100-billion mark by 2025

      Brand Marketing

      Whoppl expands footprint with partnerships in Japan, France, and Singapore

      Whoppl expands footprint with partnerships in Japan, France, and Singapore

      Brand Marketing

      BluSmart partners with Lung Care Foundation to launch #SmokinNot campaign

      BluSmart partners with Lung Care Foundation to launch #SmokinNot campaign

      How it Works

      India EV sales nearly double in 2023, to rise 66 percent in 2024

      India EV sales nearly double in 2023, to rise 66 percent in 2024

      How it Works

      41 percent Indians prefer Spotify podcast; 71 percent GenZs tune in to podcasts each week: Report

      41 percent Indians prefer Spotify podcast; 71 percent GenZs tune in to podcasts each week: Report

      Brand Marketing

      Rashmika Mandanna: Tollywood Queen, National Crush and Brand Boss Lady

      Rashmika Mandanna: Tollywood Queen, National Crush and Brand Boss Lady

      Brand Marketing

      I want over 1000 hotels in India. I don’t want that to take me 20 years: Accor CEO Sébastien Bazin

      I want over 1000 hotels in India. I don’t want that to take me 20 years: Accor CEO Sébastien Bazin