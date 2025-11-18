Wonderla Holidays unveils Rs 611-crore Chennai park, opening December 2

Amusement park chain Wonderla Holidays on Tuesday announced the launch of Wonderla Chennai. Spread across 64.30 acres (with 37 acres currently developed) along Chennai’s scenic Old Mahabalipuram Road, the park has been built with an investment of over Rs 611 crore. Wonderla Chennai is expected to generate more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, supporting local livelihoods and boosting tourism.

The park will be officially inaugurated on December 1, 2025, by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with other dignitaries, and will open to the public on December 2, 2025.

Wonderla Chennai features 43 world-class rides across high-thrill, family, kids, and water categories, with the capacity to host up to 6,500 visitors per day. Tickets start at Rs 1,489, with a 10% discount for online bookings and a 20% concession for college students with valid IDs, along with special offers for groups and seasonal packages.

“This launch not only marks our presence across all of South India, but also reflects our deep appreciation for Tamil Nadu’s progressive vision for tourism and infrastructure. We look forward to welcoming families and adventure seekers from across the country,” said Arun K. Chittilappilly, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays.