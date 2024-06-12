WOW Skin Science partners with Tinder for "Tinder Mixer" across major cities

WOW Skin Science, a beauty and wellness brand has announced its first-ever collaboration with Tinder India for a series of events titled "Tinder Mixer." These events are designed to encourage individuals to step out, embrace the sun, and form new connections in a fun and interactive environment across major cities in India. Tinder Mixer in collaboration with WOW Skin Science has successfully completed a four-city tour including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore and is now gearing up for the next season!

The format had icebreaker sessions featuring skincare and sunscreen questions inspired by the WOW suncare range. Additionally, each event saw participation from 40 individuals, with participants receiving cards detailing WOW suncare range, sparking conversations and connections centred around skincare topics.

Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder of WOW Skin Science, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "At WOW Skin Science, we believe in the power of exploring new experiences and connecting with people. Our collaboration with Tinder India for the Tinder Mixer events is a perfect blend of this philosophy. We are excited to see people come together, enjoy the sun, and find their #matchmadeinsummer."