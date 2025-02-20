Acko CMO seeking an 'AI Creative Lead'; What’s the job?

ADVERTISEMENT
Insurance company Acko's CMO is looking for an "AI Creative Lead" to join the startup's marketing team. According to Acko's Chief Marketing Officer Ashish Mishra, the job role aims to build an AI-powered creative powerhouse that enhances speed, efficiency, and impact.
An AI Creative Lead will have to integrate the technology into Acko's creative workflows to drive scalable, high-performance marketing, Mishra said in a LinkedIn post.
AI Creative Lead job role:
According to the post, the selected employee will leverage AI for personalized, real-time content generation across video, images, and copy. The job role requires the candidate to create high-quality, scalable creative assets (video, visual, text, static, reels, shorts), etc for various mainstream and social media ads using a Generative AI tool. Additionally, the job role allows the company to experiment with AI-driven ad creatives for performance marketing. Further, the employee will be asked to build and implement AI-powered creative pipelines that improve turnaround time and reduce production costs, and develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) to optimize AI’s role in daily creative tasks.
"If you’re ready to lead AI-driven creative innovation at scale, we want to hear from you. To apply, send us a portfolio of AI-generated creative work, case studies, or a brief on how you’d integrate AI into a creative team," the LinkedIn post read.
Acko is a fully digital Insurtech (product) company based out of Bengaluru. It is unicorn backed by marquee investors like Binny Bansal, Amazon, Ascent Capital, Accel, SAIF, Catamaran, General Atlantic, and others.
Earlier this month, the insur-tech firm changed its logo, inspired by the Möbius strip, a one-sided surface that symbolizes infinite trust, inclusivity, and collaboration.