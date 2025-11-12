AI for religion? Pope Leo XIV urges use of Artificial Intelligence to advance Church’s mission

ADVERTISEMENT
Pope Leo XIV has urged that artificial intelligence (AI) be developed and used to advance the Catholic Church’s mission of evangelisation, calling on technologists and investors to align innovation with faith. The appeal was shared during the 2025 Builders AI Forum held at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, where Catholic technology leaders gathered to explore the ethical and spiritual dimensions of emerging AI systems.
According to a report by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Pope’s message was read aloud at the event, in which he encouraged Catholic innovators to create AI applications that contribute to spreading the Gospel and supporting human development. He stated that those designing algorithms for Catholic education, developing tools for compassionate health care, or building creative platforms that tell the Christian story with truth and beauty all play a role in ensuring technology serves the mission of evangelisation and the holistic growth of individuals.
While Pope Leo XIV has previously spoken about the moral and ethical challenges posed by AI, this message marked the first time he has directly linked its potential to the Church’s missionary and pastoral work. His call reflects a growing awareness of AI’s influence on how people search for meaning and spiritual connection in the digital world.
Forum organisers emphasised that the Church’s active involvement in shaping AI is crucial, given how digital technologies increasingly shape global culture and belief systems. Matthew Sanders, a Catholic AI developer and event organiser, said that billions of people still do not know Christ or the truth embodied in Christianity. He explained that without the Church’s guidance, AI could amplify confusion and despair rather than inspire faith and hope.
Sanders informed that many users are first introduced to Catholic teachings through AI-powered apps such as Hallow or Magisterium AI, which offer prayer guidance and access to Church teachings. However, he noted that technology alone cannot replace the human and pastoral aspects of faith, stating that while AI can help impart religious knowledge, the deeper spiritual connection must come from genuine community and worship.
The forum underscored the Vatican’s continued effort to shape AI ethics around compassion, human dignity, and the pursuit of truth — principles Pope Leo XIV insists must guide innovation in the service of humanity and faith.