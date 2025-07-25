Congress MP Rajeev Shukla slams OTT platforms ban; calls it attack on free expression

As the Centre tightens its grip on the digital content landscape by banning 25 OTT platforms and websites over allegedly obscene material, opposition voices have begun to speak out sharply against the move.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla on July 25 condemned the action, calling it a threat to freedom of expression and an attempt to silence dissenting voices.

Speaking to the media, Shukla said, “We are against the way freedom of expression is being attacked and websites and YouTube channels opposing the government are being banned. This is wrong.”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invoked Section 69A of the IT Act to block the platforms, citing reasons of public decency and morality, particularly in relation to the protection of women and children. The move has affected fringe OTT services like Ullu, Rabbit, and ALTT (formerly ALTBalaji), which have frequently faced criticism for adult-themed or provocative content.

However, Shukla alleged that the government’s action was selective and politically motivated. He suggested that platforms critical of the government’s policies or offering alternative perspectives were being caught in the net.

The opposition’s criticism comes amid a broader debate over whether the government is overreaching its authority in the digital space. While the Ministry has defended its move as legally justified and morally necessary, especially with growing concerns over content deemed inappropriate for children, many in the media and legal fraternity argue that the line between content regulation and censorship is being dangerously blurred.

The government emphasized that the intermediaries are responsible to remove or disable access to unlawful information under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The government highlighted Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which states that intermediaries lose their exemption from liability if they fail to expeditiously remove or disable access to material being used to commit an unlawful act, upon receiving actual knowledge or notification from the appropriate government agency.

Furthermore, Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules, 2021, mandates that intermediaries shall not host, store, or publish any unlawful information prohibited by law, especially concerning the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality, contempt of court, defamation, or incitement to an offense.

The MIB also invoked Rule 7 of the IT Rules, 2021, which stipulates that an intermediary failing to observe these rules will not be protected by Section 79(1) of the Act and will be liable for punishment under applicable laws. Part III of the IT Rules, 2021, administered by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, applies to publishers of news and current affairs content and online curated content on digital media. These publishers are required to adhere to the Code of Ethics annexed to the rules, which prohibits the publication or transmission of content that is unlawful.

Legal experts and industry stakeholders told Storyboard18 that blanket bans on platforms rather than targeting specific content may violate principles of proportionality and free speech enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. Critics argue that such sweeping actions create a chilling effect on creative expression, dissent, and independent media.

With the OTT market in India grow from USD 322.66 billion in 2025 to USD 1346.38 billion by 2034, and the digital ecosystem becoming a vital space for both entertainment and independent journalism, the Centre’s aggressive content enforcement strategy is now facing rising political pushback.