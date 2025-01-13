DPDP Rules: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to meet industry stakeholders on January 14

ADVERTISEMENT
Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to address key industry stakeholders in a consultation meeting on the government’s draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, scheduled for January 14, according to four sources familiar with the matter, reports Moneycontrol. Vaishnaw will deliver the keynote address, while Jitin Prasada, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, is expected to set the stage for the discussion, as per the report.
The report also states the meeting, which will include a broad spectrum of participants such as legal experts, industry representatives, and major companies, is designed to provide an overview of the draft rules and solicit feedback. The government released the draft DPDP Rules for public consultation on January 3, with the deadline for stakeholder input set for February 18.
The draft rules, which are intended to complement the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act passed by Parliament in August 2023, introduce several new provisions. Key areas of focus for the upcoming consultation are likely to include restrictions on cross-border data transfers, the handling of children's data, and the obligations of significant data fiduciaries (SDFs), among others.
Under the draft rules, children under the age of 18 will require verifiable consent from a parent or guardian to access social media platforms.