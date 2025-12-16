Eloelo Group enters info-tainment space with launch of micro-learning app master

Eloelo Group has expanded its footprint beyond entertainment with the launch of Master, a new micro-learning app aimed at blending education with short-form, engaging content for India’s rapidly growing on-the-go learner base.

Announced in Bengaluru on December 16, 2025, Master marks Eloelo Group’s entry into the info-tainment segment. The group currently operates live social platform Eloelo and Story TV, India’s leading micro-drama app. With Master, the company is targeting users seeking quick, self-paced learning through short vertical videos.

The app delivers bite-sized lessons, typically under two minutes, across a broad spectrum of subjects including artificial intelligence, government exam preparation, spoken English, entrepreneurship and practical life skills. Designed as a lifelong learning platform, Master focuses on curated content presented in an immersive and easy-to-consume format.

Saurabh Pandey, founder and CEO of Master, said the early response highlights a shift in how Indians prefer to learn. Within 50 days of launch, the app has crossed 4 million users and has ranked as the number one education app on the Google Play Store. According to Pandey, the combination of structured daily learning and vertical video formats positions Master as a continuous learning companion for users across Bharat.

He added that shorter attention spans and content fatigue are reshaping learning habits, with users increasingly favouring concise, value-driven content over traditional long-form lectures, especially in curiosity-led learning areas.

Content on Master is created by a curated group of subject specialists, referred to as “Masters,” who bring domain expertise across fields. The platform currently hosts over 1,000 video-based learning courses spanning digital and life skills, AI, finance, and test preparation, among other categories.

Looking ahead, Eloelo Group plans to expand Master into additional Indian languages and introduce new features and course offerings. The goal is to make learning more accessible for users across regions, allowing them to learn at their own pace and in their preferred language.

