Flipkart opens two new fulfillment centres in UP's Unnao, Varanasi

Flipkart has opened two new Fulfillment Centers (FCs) in Unnao and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The company has launched a new Grocery fulfillment center in Varanasi and a non-large facility in Unnao. According to the e-commerce marketplace, the new Fulfillment Centers will create more than 3,600 direct and indirect employment opportunities.
"Flipkart's substantial investment in Uttar Pradesh is a testament to the state's growing reputation as an emerging industrial and entrepreneurial hub. These fulfillment centers are not only generating large-scale employment but also empowering the state's MSME units by providing them with a pan-India reach," UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.
Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “With the government’s continued focus on creating a conducive business environment and fostering innovation, Uttar Pradesh offers enormous potential for entrepreneurial growth and success. It has become one of the leading states in e-commerce adoption and seller empowerment. With our strategic investments in Uttar Pradesh and our wide marketplace ecosystem, we aim to strengthen local communities, MSMEs, farmers, and ancillary businesses by supporting their digital transformation journey. The efforts towards enhancing infrastructure, with a growing network of fulfillment centers, will ensure faster and more reliable deliveries to customers. Through key initiatives like Flipkart Samarth, Samarth Krishi, and the launch of the new FCs in the state, Flipkart is creating thousands of employment opportunities, thereby supporting Uttar Pradesh's goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2027. The opening of FCs across cities is also a testament to our commitment to meet the evolving needs of customers efficiently".
Flipkart has established a combined area of over 15 lakh sq. feet of grocery fulfillment centers, Mother Hubs, Last Mile, and Jeeves F1 hubs in Uttar Pradesh, generating over 7 lakh direct and indirect jobs. Flipkart has collaborated with the state government for their One District One Product (ODOP program where it has created a microsite for sellers, promoting ease of doing business online.