Google rolls out on-device scam detection in India as digital fraud losses top ₹70 billion

The detection feature uses Gemini Nano to analyze calls on the device. The system flags fraud without recording audio or transferring data to servers. The tool operates off by default and applies to calls from unknown numbers. Implementation is currently limited to Pixel 9 models and supports only English. Pixel phones account for less than 1% of the smartphone market in India. Google intends to expand the capability to non-Pixel Android devices but did not specify a date.

Google is expanding fraud prevention efforts in India with on-device scam detection for Pixel 9 phones and screen-sharing alerts for financial applications. The updates arrive as fraud involving digital transactions causes billions in losses. The Reserve Bank of India reported cases resulting in ₹5.2 billion in damages in 2024, while the Ministry of Home Affairs estimated losses of ₹70 billion in the first five months of 2025.

A separate pilot with Navi, Paytm, and Google Pay targets screen-sharing scams. Criminals use these sessions to steal credentials. The feature issues alerts and offers options to end calls or stop sharing. Google confirmed plans to add support for Indian languages and more partners. Devices running Android 11 or later can access these alerts.

Google continues to use Play Protect to restrict apps that request permissions used for fraud. The company stated the service blocked 115 million installation attempts this year. Google Pay also generates warnings for transactions flagged as risks. Despite these measures, authorities continue to identify scam apps on the Play Store, raising questions about enforcement within the Android ecosystem.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 8:48 AM