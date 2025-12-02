India’s mandate for pre-loaded state app spurs political firestorm, faces Apple resistance

The mandate sparked outrage in Parliament, with opposition lawmakers accusing the government of introducing a "snooping tool." A top Congress leader stated, "Big Brother cannot watch us." The government, however, maintains the app is a security measure to combat scams and network misuse stemming from issues like duplicated IMEI numbers in India's large second-hand mobile device market.

Apple is set to defy a confidential Indian government order mandating the preloading of a state-owned cyber safety app, Sanchar Saathi, on all smartphones, according to a report by Reuters. The directive, which also affects manufacturers like Samsung and Xiaomi and requires the app to remain functional, has triggered surveillance concerns and a political uproar in India.

The government's order, issued to combat the misuse of stolen phones and improve cybersecurity, has drawn criticism from political opponents and privacy advocates who fear it could give the government access to the nation's 730 million smartphones. While India's telecom minister, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, described the app as "voluntary and democratic" and easily deletable by users following the outcry, he did not clarify the confidential order requiring mandatory preloading and functionality.

Sources familiar with the company's position stated that Apple plans to inform New Delhi it will not comply, citing global policy against such mandates due to privacy and security issues within its iOS ecosystem. While Apple will not take public or legal action, its stance remains firm: "Apple 'can't do this. Period,'” one source noted. Other brands, including Samsung, are reportedly reviewing the order, which was issued without industry consultation.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 3:09 PM