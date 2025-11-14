Info Edge’s Jeevansathi to acquire remaining stake in dating app Aisle for Rs 5.5 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Info Edge on Friday said its wholly owned subsidiary Jeevansathi Internet Services Pvt Ltd has approved the acquisition of an additional 1,279 equity shares of Aisle Network Pvt Ltd, representing 3.65% of its paid-up share capital, for a total consideration of Rs 5.5 crore through a secondary transaction.
The acquisition was approved at Jeevansathi’s board meeting held on November 14, 2025. As part of the deal, the Board also approved the termination and resolution of all existing arrangements with the selling shareholder.
Following the transaction, Aisle Network will become a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Info Edge based on its paid-up share capital. Info Edge currently holds 96.35% of Aisle through Jeevansathi.
Aisle, incorporated on January 10, 2014, operates multiple dating platforms through its mobile apps — Aisle, Anbe, Arike, Neetho and Jalebi — enabling users to browse profiles and connect for relationships.
Aisle reported a turnover of Rs 39.62 crore in FY25, up from Rs 34.80 crore in FY24 and Rs 31.46 crore in FY23. The company posted a loss of Rs 17.80 crore in FY25, with a net worth of Rs 20.86 crore.
The acquisition is expected to be completed within three months of board approval.