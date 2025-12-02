Instagram tests three-hashtag limit, leaving small creators worried

Instagram has begun testing a major change that could alter how users categorise and share posts, as the platform experiments with a new limit allowing only three hashtags per post. The shift marks a significant departure from the long-standing hashtag culture that has shaped user behaviour since 2011.

According to reports from Reddit users, some accounts now receive an error message when attempting to add more than three hashtags to new posts. The restriction is not appearing universally, indicating that Meta is trialling the limit with a select group before deciding whether to introduce it more widely. Instagram has not issued a formal announcement or explained the rationale behind the test, which follows the company’s usual pattern of phased updates similar to those seen during its recent redesign.

Hashtags have historically served as a key discovery tool on Instagram. When they were introduced in 2011, they allowed users to reach audiences beyond their follower base by tagging posts with relevant topics. For years, Instagram permitted up to 30 hashtags per post, and creators routinely relied on them to boost visibility.

However, the recommendation system has evolved significantly, with the Explore page now surfacing posts based on content, captions and a mix of behavioural signals. Instagram head Adam Mosseri has previously said that hashtags play only a minimal role in expanding reach, functioning more as a categorisation mechanism than a visibility booster.

Even so, the new test signals a deliberate shift in how the platform wants users to present content. For long-time creators and users who built posting strategies around large clusters of hashtags—particularly through the mid-2010s—the change may feel jarring. While younger users typically rely less on hashtags, older posting habits remain widespread among early adopters and small creators.

The trial indicates that Instagram is moving further towards automated, algorithm-driven content discovery and away from user-applied tagging, a transition that may ultimately redefine how posts gain traction on the platform.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 10:41 AM