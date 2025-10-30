Jio, Google roll out free Gemini Pro plan worth ₹35,100 for young users aged 18–25

In a move to deepen India’s AI adoption and strengthen its 5G ecosystem, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), through its subsidiary Reliance Intelligence Limited, has partnered with Google to offer young Jio subscribers complimentary access to Google’s Gemini Pro plan—valued at ₹35,100—for 18 months.

The offer, launching October 30, is available to Jio users aged 18–25 on eligible unlimited 5G plans. It marks the latest phase of Jio’s “AI for All” vision, designed to democratise access to artificial intelligence tools across the country.

Eligible users can claim the plan via the MyJio app under a “Claim Now” banner. The subscription includes access to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro model, 2 TB of cloud storage, Veo 3.1 video generation, Nano Banana image creation, and upgraded productivity tools such as NotebookLM, Gemini Code Assist, and Gemini integration in Gmail and Docs.

Existing Gemini Pro users can transition to the free ‘Google AI Pro – Powered by Jio’ plan once their paid subscriptions expire, ensuring continuity of access without disruption.

The partnership extends beyond retail users. Reliance Intelligence will also act as a strategic partner for Google Cloud, helping Indian enterprises access AI hardware accelerators like TPUs (Tensor Processing Units) and adopt Gemini Enterprise, Google’s next-generation AI platform for businesses.

“Through our collaboration with long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered—where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, added, “Today’s announcement will put Google’s cutting-edge AI tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and India’s vibrant developer community. I’m excited for how this partnership will help expand access to AI across India.”