            
      • Home
      • digital
      • meity-asks-social-media-cos-to-remove-content-identifying-deceased-from-rg-kar-medical-college-40146

      MeitY asks social media cos to remove content identifying deceased from RG Kar Medical College

      Social media platforms have been requested to comply with Supreme Court order on the removal of all references including the name, photographs and video clips depicting the deceased, from all social media platforms and electronic media.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 21, 2024 6:29 PM
      MeitY asks social media cos to remove content identifying deceased from RG Kar Medical College
      The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked the social media platforms operating in India to comply with a recent Supreme Court order.

      The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked the social media platforms operating in India to comply with a recent Supreme Court order in the matter related to the circulation of name and photographs of deceased in RG Kar Medical college incident.

      The top court order has directed that all references to the name of the deceased, along with any photographs and video clips depicting the deceased, be promptly removed from all social media platforms and electronic media. This directive follows concerns regarding the dissemination of sensitive material related to the incident in question.

      "This Court is constrained to issue an injunctive order since the social and electronic media have proceeded to publish the identity of the deceased and photographs of the dead body after the recovery of the body. We accordingly direct that all references to the name of the deceased in the above incident, photographs and video clips shall forthwith be removed from all social media platforms and electronic media in compliance with this order," the order read.

      Following this, MeitY has emphasised the importance of adhering to the Court's directive to safeguard the privacy and dignity of individuals involved and therefore social media platforms are required to take immediate action to ensure compliance with this order.

      It has urged all social media companies to ensure that such sensitive information is not further disseminated.

      Failure to comply with the Supreme Court’s order may result in legal consequences and further regulatory action.


      Tags
        First Published on Aug 21, 2024 6:29 PM

        More from Storyboard18

        Digital

        547 mn OTT users but active paid subscriptions stagnant at 100 mn: Ormax report

        547 mn OTT users but active paid subscriptions stagnant at 100 mn: Ormax report

        Digital

        Open internet becomes hub for premium content as 76% of Indian consumers step up usage

        Open internet becomes hub for premium content as 76% of Indian consumers step up usage

        How it Works

        Prasar Bharati invites proposals for integration of app with its upcoming OTT platform

        Prasar Bharati invites proposals for integration of app with its upcoming OTT platform

        Digital

        Vogue publisher Condé Nast, OpenAI strike multiyear content deal

        Vogue publisher Condé Nast, OpenAI strike multiyear content deal

        How it Works

        DNPA urges government to exempt GST for epapers, digital news subscriptions

        DNPA urges government to exempt GST for epapers, digital news subscriptions

        Advertising

        EXCLUSIVE: Meta to allow Alcohol, Real Money Gambling ads on its platform in India

        EXCLUSIVE: Meta to allow Alcohol, Real Money Gambling ads on its platform in India

        Digital

        India Inc upskills employees to bridge AI talent gap: Deloitte-Nasscom report

        India Inc upskills employees to bridge AI talent gap: Deloitte-Nasscom report