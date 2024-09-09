            
      MIB joins LinkedIn to enhance public engagement

      In a move to foster greater interaction with the public, India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has officially launched its presence on LinkedIn.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 9, 2024 4:02 PM
      As the latest platform in its digital strategy, LinkedIn will serve as a crucial channel to disseminate information, updates, and key initiatives directly to professionals and stakeholders within the media and broadcasting industry.

      In an effort to strengthen its public communication and engagement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) of India has now established its presence on LinkedIn.

      The Ministry announced this new step on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), inviting citizens and stakeholders to follow its LinkedIn profile for the latest updates and insights.

      The official LinkedIn page, which can be found at MIB India, aims to provide a platform for professionals to connect with the Ministry, facilitating a more direct line of communication and interaction.

      First Published on Sep 9, 2024 4:02 PM

