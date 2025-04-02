Mumbai Police issue third summons to Kunal Kamra, ask him to appear on April 5

ADVERTISEMENT
Mumbai Police has issued a third summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, directing him to appear for questioning on April 5 in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The Khar police station, where the First Information Report (FIR) was registered last month, had earlier summoned Kamra twice, but he failed to appear. Officials said a police team also visited his Mahim residence to check if he would comply this time.
The case is linked to a parody song Kamra performed at a Mumbai show, which reportedly referred to Shinde as a traitor without explicitly naming him. Following this, Shiv Sena activists vandalised the studio where the show was recorded.
The FIR was registered based on a complaint from a Shiv Sena MLA, under defamation and public mischief sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
On March 28, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail, with the matter now scheduled for a hearing on April 7.