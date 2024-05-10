OpenAI likely to announce its Google search competitor on May 13

OpenAI is planning to announce its AI-powered search product on Monday, reported Reuters. The new product will be a direct competitor to Google search.

As per reports, OpenAI’s search product will compete not just with Google but with Perplexity, an AI search startup as well.

The search product will be an extension of ChatGPT, allowing it to extract direct information from the web including citations, reported Bloomberg.

ChatGPT has been predicted to be an alternative for gathering information but has struggled with providing users with accurate and real-time information from the web. OpenAI provided ChatGPT with an integration with Microsoft’s Bing for paid subscribers.

Google too, has announced AI-powered features for its own search engine as well.