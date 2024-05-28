Sony takes MX player to court over non-payment of dues of over Rs 31 crore

Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly known as Sony pictures) has filed a plea against against MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd. (Singapore), MXP Media India Ltd. and MX Media Co. Ltd. (BVI) (United Kingdom) at the Delhi High Court over unpaid dues of Rs 31 crore arising out of a 2021 agreement, as per a Moneycontrol report.

The report quotes the statement by Sony's lawyer, Karanjawala and Co, which states, "Delhi Court on May 27 has passed directions to the effect that if any sale of assets of MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd. (Singapore) is undertaken, an amount of Rs. 31.25 Crores payable to Sony is to be preserved from the sale proceeds of its assets. It also directed that on conclusion of the transaction for sale of assets, Sony is to be informed through its counsels."