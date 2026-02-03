Spain to ban social media for minors under 16, plans age-verification law

Spain is set to bar children under 16 from accessing social media platforms, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Tuesday, unveiling a sweeping set of measures aimed at creating what he called a “safe digital environment” for young people.

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Sánchez said social media companies would soon be required to introduce robust age-verification systems, not the “check boxes” that currently allow minors to bypass platform rules.

“Our children are exposed to a space they were never meant to navigate alone... We will no longer accept that,” Sánchez said, calling the current online landscape a “digital Wild West” that governments must collectively act to regulate.

“Social networks have become a failed state in which laws are ignored, crimes are tolerated, and where disinformation is worth more than truth, and half of users suffer hate attacks,” Sánchez said.

The government, which has repeatedly raised concerns about rising hate speech, pornographic content and disinformation online, plans to introduce legislation next week to clamp down on these issues.

The proposed bill would hold social media executives accountable for illegal and hate-speech content and criminalize algorithmic manipulation along with the amplification of illegal material. Sánchez also announced plans for a new system to track hate speech online.

Sánchez also said prosecutors would study possible legal violations involving platforms including X, TikTok and Instagram, as Spain moves toward stricter oversight of major tech companies.

Spain has joined five other European nations in what he called the “Coalition of the Digitally Willing” to enforce cross-border regulation, although he did not name the member countries. He said the coalition’s first meeting would take place in the coming days, stressing that online safety “far exceeds the boundaries of any country.”

First Published on February 3, 2026, 17:58:47 IST