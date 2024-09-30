Stalwarts to deliberate on making India the next gaming Superpower at 2nd Indian Gaming Convention

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is all set to host the second edition of India’s annual gaming conference, the Indian Gaming Convention (IGC). Themed “India—the Next Superpower in Gaming,” IGC 2024 is scheduled for October 14 and 15, 2024, at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The conference has been designed following Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to India’s gaming talent to lead the world. The conference will witness attendance from key regulators, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, game developers, and other major stakeholders in India’s gaming ecosystem.

With Meta as the Title Partner for IGC 2024, the conference aims to focus on the growth potential of India’s gaming industry, the roadmap for making India the global leader and establishing gaming as a significant contribution to India’s digital economy ambitions.

Knowledge Partner PwC will launch a report on India's gaming industry's size, scale and potential.

More than 70 speakers, 300+ companies, and 1000+ attendees will deliberate over two days to chart a course for making India a global superpower in gaming.

“As the gaming industry in India continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, the India Gaming Convention serves as a crucial platform to bring together innovators, developers, and leaders representing all segments of gaming like eSports, online-skilled based games, casual games, PC and console-based games, and game developers, shaping the future of this dynamic sector. This event is not only a celebration of the strides we’ve made in gaming, but also an opportunity to foster collaboration and innovation that will drive the next wave of growth. At IAMAI, we believe in the potential of India to become a global leader in gaming, and this convention is a testament to our commitment to nurturing talent, encouraging innovation, and shaping policy that benefits the ecosystem. The convention, over the two-days, will see more than 70 speakers including decision makers, regulators, international speakers, and industry experts, discuss and deliberate the nuances of the industry and the roadmap to fulfil the honourable Prime Minister’s vision of making India a global gaming superpower.” said Subho Ray, President of IAMAI.