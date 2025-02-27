Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave: Experts highlight need for transparency, regulation in AI-driven media

In the age of digital media and the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence by media corporations, several experts have shared their insights on the benefits and drawbacks of this transformative shift at the third edition of Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave held in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO of Manorama Online and the chairperson of DNPA, AI has leveled the playing field for media companies, especially smaller ones to compete with larger corporations by reducing costs. However, she stressed that the "human touch" in the creative content is incomparable. "There is nothing going out there which is not got a human touch. And, if there's an AI involvement, there's always a disclaimer for the readers and consumers," Mathew added.

Puneet Singhvi, CEO, of Newtwork18 (Digital) & president- Corporate Strategy Newtwork18, said that AI transformation in digital media is a mix of excitement and anxiety. Singhvi acknowledged, "There are aspects of workflows or repetitive tasks which can be done in a lot more efficient manner by leveraging AI such as in video making or creating podcast". Besides, Singhvi emphasized converging traditional media with digital media using AI to improve the quality of content and boost authenticity.

For Puneet Jain, CEO of HT Digital, the AI application in digital media has been fruitful as it has helped in creating summaries, headlines, etc. However, Jain expressed apprehension about the lack of a policy framework around AI technology in the news industry. He said, "Everybody is creating news and there are multiple digital platforms that are distributing it. The editorial standards used by each one of them differ, and they are either inconsistent or absent. In the absence of a policy framework, which clearly defines the role responsibilities and the standards of editorial, the misinformation can become even bigger".

The vast adoption of AI in the news media business is unimaginable. Pawan Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group said two years ago, ChatGPT used to be the only major AI player but today an average newsroom or creative team uses 40-50 such different platforms.

He pointed out how the internet has evolved from an open web, where users share content freely, to a platform dominated by AI-driven content aggregators that don't disclose sources. He argued that the government must address the issue of transparency, distinguishing between open web access for public service and commercial use, ensuring proper attribution of content. Striking a similar tone, Anil Malhotra, Head-Public & Regulatory Affairs, at Zee Media Corporation said technology always precedes any loss of regulations. Amid the AI-generated threats like deepfakes and unauthentic content, Malhotra emphasized on urgent need for regulations.