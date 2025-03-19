Sunita Williams returns to Earth; ISRO keen to tap her space expertise

ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) warmly welcomed astronaut Sunita Williams as she safely returned to Earth after an unexpected nine-month stay in space. Acknowledging her prolonged mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), ISRO hailed it as a "remarkable achievement" and commended NASA and SpaceX for their dedication to space exploration.
In a personal statement, ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan expressed interest in leveraging Williams' vast experience in space missions to support India's advancements in space research.
ISRO wrote on X, "Welcome back, Sunita Williams! Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA’s commitment to space exploration! Your resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts around the world. As Secretary DoS and Chairman ISRO, I on behalf of my colleagues extend a warm greetings to you and wish you a great day ahead. When Bharat under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Modi ji is working towards making India as a developed country, we wish to utilise your expertise in the space exploration."
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have finally returned to Earth following an extended space mission that lasted much longer than originally planned. The duo embarked on their journey last June aboard Boeing’s Starliner, initially set for a one-week stay. However, technical setbacks prevented their spacecraft from making a safe return, forcing NASA to leave it behind and keep them stationed on the ISS.
As a solution, NASA arranged their return via SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule. But even this alternative faced delays due to additional technical complications. Eventually, after months of waiting, Williams and Wilmore safely splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico near Tallahassee on Tuesday evening, bringing their unexpected space adventure to an end.