Tata Communications unveils AI Infrastructure with NVIDIA

Tata Communications announced an upgrade to its AI cloud infrastructure in India, powered by NVIDIA Hopper GPUs. The strategic collaboration positions Tata Communications as a key player in enabling AI applications across a wide spectrum of industries — including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and banking and financial services — and equipping them with the computing power needed to handle complex AI workloads, stated the company.

As part of the initiative, Tata Communications will integrate cutting-edge NVIDIA software solutions such as NVIDIA NIM microservices, and the NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Isaac platforms, into its AI Cloud offerings. These technologies will provide businesses with an extensive suite of tools and services designed for AI-driven simulation, automation and more.

At the end of this year, Tata Communications will begin the first phase of its large-scale deployment of Hopper GPUs, establishing itself as one of the largest NVIDIA Hopper GPU cloud-based supercomputers in India. The second phase, planned for 2025, will further expand the infrastructure with Blackwell GPUs.

Further, its advanced tools will simplify distributed data management, allowing businesses to efficiently collect and curate data across various enterprise systems and move it to the AI Cloud using Tata Communications' IZO Multi Cloud Connect platform. This approach will ensure cost-effectiveness and scalability for enterprises, while maintaining their existing data structures, further added the company.

Complementing this is Tata Communications' CloudLyte Edge Computing platform, which enables low-latency inferencing, allowing businesses to deploy models at the edge for real-time responses. Together, these innovations empower enterprises to fully harness the power of AI.

“AI is expanding the boundaries of innovation and revolutionizing business in ways we could never have imagined,” said AS Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO, Tata Communications.

He added, “Therefore, every entity must prioritise AI integration to stay competitive. We are delighted to partner with NVIDIA to build a unique and transformative Cloud Fabric that will empower a generation of Indian innovators and entrepreneurs, fostering a vibrant AI ecosystem and propelling the nation towards a future fuelled by AI.”

“Tata Communications’ AI cloud infrastructure, integrating NVIDIA accelerated computing, will support businesses of all sizes — from AI startups to large enterprises — helping drive artificial intelligence transformation across various sectors of the Indian economy and creating a powerful ecosystem for AI innovation,” said Jay Puri, executive vice president of worldwide field operations at NVIDIA.

Tata Communications customers will also gain access to the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform on its accelerated infrastructure, which is designed to let users build, customize and run generative and agentic AI applications in production. This includes NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, which provide customisable reference architectures for use cases like digital human technologies or AI virtual assistants for customer service, multimodal PDF extraction workflows for enterprise data retrieval and container security workflows for cybersecurity.