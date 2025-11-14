Today in AI | ChatGPT haults em-dash | Microsoft gains AGI autonomy

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
Sam Altman celebrates 'no em-dash' update, sparks online debate among ChatGPT Users
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman set off a lively online discussion after announcing that ChatGPT had finally begun to follow a longstanding user instruction. Posting on X, Altman wrote: “Small but happy win: If you tell ChatGPT not to use em dashes in your custom instructions, it finally does what it’s supposed to do!”
US judge allows Elon Musk’s antitrust case against Apple and OpenAI to proceed
A federal judge in the United States has allowed an antitrust lawsuit filed by Elon Musk’s companies against Apple and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to move ahead, with the case alleging that the two firms conspired to monopolise markets for smartphones and generative AI chatbots.
Microsoft gains AGI autonomy, ends OpenAI restriction
Microsoft’s AI chief, Mustafa Suleyman, revealed that a contractual clause had barred the company from independently developing its own artificial general intelligence (AGI) systems for several years.
Apple tightens App review rules on AI data sharing
Apple revised its App Review Guidelines Thursday, specifically targeting how apps handle user data when interacting with external AI providers.