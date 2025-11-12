Today in AI | Meta's new AI model understands 1600 languages | Google accused of using Gemini AI to snoop

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
Meta unveils Open-Source AI model that understands over 1,600 languages
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has unveiled a significant breakthrough in artificial intelligence with the launch of Omnilingual ASR, an open-source automatic speech recognition (ASR) system capable of understanding and transcribing more than 1,600 spoken languages. The innovation includes around 500 low-resource languages that have never before been supported by AI-based transcription tools.
Google accused of using Gemini AI to spy on Gmail and Chat users without consent
Google is facing a lawsuit in the United States over allegations that its Gemini AI assistant was used to secretly monitor and collect data from users’ private communications across Gmail, Chat and Meet.
AI for religion? Pope Leo XIV urges use of Artificial Intelligence to advance Church’s mission
Pope Leo XIV has urged that artificial intelligence (AI) be developed and used to advance the Catholic Church’s mission of evangelisation, calling on technologists and investors to align innovation with faith. The appeal was shared during the 2025 Builders AI Forum held at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, where Catholic technology leaders gathered to explore the ethical and spiritual dimensions of emerging AI systems.
Google rolls out Nano Banana AI tools in Photos App for Indian users
Google has rolled out its latest wave of AI-powered features for Google Photos, introducing the Nano Banana model to Indian users. The update blends AI editing tools, creative templates, and enhanced search capabilities, marking one of the biggest overhauls of the app to date.